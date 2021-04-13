CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Chrisette Michele In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who is ready to take on the world. Looks like Chrisette Michele is about to knock everything over because the Grammy award-winning singer just shaved her hair off and it looks glorious.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Chrisette debuted a fresh face and a noticeably shorted cut on the gram. This comes a few months after she showed off an adorable pixie cut. When it comes to hair, the singer isn’t opposed to experimenting with different wigs and weaves. In the past she’s played with lengths, textures, and colors. Although she looks great in every style, this new buzz cut shows off her the beautiful structure of her face.

Chrisette joins the list of women who’ve done the big chop in recent years. Tiffany Haddish joined the short hair gang last summer and it is a complete vibe. Yvonne Orji also opted for a buzz cut last year. More and more, Black celebrities are changing the hair game by cutting their mane and starting over.

I’m left inspired to find the nearest barber shop whenever I see these gorgeous new haircuts. Unfortunately I don’t think I can pull off this kind of style. A girl can dream! What do you think? Does Chrisette Michele’s new cut make you want to join the buzz cut gang?

DON’T MISS…

Chrisette Michele Talks Her New Fashion Line, Women’s Empowerment, And The Power of Community

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chrisette Michele

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close