The Willie Moore Jr. Show
Willie Moore Jr. Reflects On DMX’s Life & Boldness About God [VIDEO]

DMX was a lot of things to a lot of people, but one thing that goes without saying is that he was a child of God who made sure we knew how blessed he was in spite of everything. He made sure to be a vessel of the good Word too.

Willie Moore Jr. spoke to this in an Instagram video detailing how DMX is being remembered and he noticed that a lot of people are sharing X’s prayers. And that’s how he wants to be remembered too.

“DMX taught me that many people have multiple personalities,” Willie said. “But all of the personalities should do this. RIP.”

Watch Willie’s commentary on what DMX did below.

This is the news we desperately wished we would never have to report. Hip-Hop legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Dark Man X had been hospitalized since last Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The Rap world immediately began hoping and praying for the Yonkers rapper’s recovery as he laid in a coma the ICU at White Plains Hospital. But X’s family received disappointing news when it was reported that tests administered on Wednesday (April 8) showed no improvement in brain activity. With X on a ventilator, the family was tasked with the grim decision of deciding to remove him from life support. Today (April 9), the Simmons family announced his passing. Part of the statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” DMX, who just last year more than held his own in an epic Verzuz with Snoop Dogg, is survived by his 15 children. Our condolences go out to his family and fans during this difficult time. Twitter has been mourning the legend since the moment news of his untimely passing was revealed and confirmed. From fellow rap stars to pro athletes to reality stars to fans touched by his stellar catalog, the praise is going up for Dark Man X. Rest in power Earl “DMX” Simmons. SEE ALSO:  Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health DMX Reveals Childhood Friend Tricked Him Into Using Crack Rapper DMX Hosts Bible Study On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Willie Moore Jr. Reflects On DMX’s Life & Boldness About God [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

