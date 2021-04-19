CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed At The Age Of 33

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Yes, the Sonics traded Scottie Pippen for Olden Polynice

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

NBA legend and former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen lost his eldest child, Antron Pippen at the age of 33 years old. The news was shared via Scottie Pippen’s social media.

According to Scottie Pippen, his son Antron by Karen McCollum would have been an NBA player himself if it hadn’t suffered from chronic asthma.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.  Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping Scottie Pippen, Karen McCollum as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Scottie Pippen’s post below

Array

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

13 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Hank Aaron and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed At The Age Of 33  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close