USM, Morgan State To Require COVID Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty & Staff Returning To Campus This Fall

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 6: The campus of the University of

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The University of Maryland system will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

The UMS includes Bowie State, Coppin State, Frostburg State, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Baltimore, University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB), University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC), University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) and University of Maryland Global Campus.

“I’d like to frame my remarks not only as System chancellor, but as a physician—a pediatrician. My entire career has been focused on children, through early adulthood,” said Chancellor Jay A. Perman. “As a physician, everything I do in my practice requires a risk/benefit analysis. There is no free ride.”

He said young people are getting sicker as a result of the U.K. variant. Studies suggest this variant is more dangerous and contagious.

There will be some room for medical-related or religious exemptions.

Morgan State University also announced Friday it would require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to school in August.

Morgan State is also partnering with the Maryland Health Department to host a three-day vaccination clinic starting on April 30. The health department will be able to administer about 390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine there.

Close