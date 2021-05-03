Technology
HomeTechnology

Verizon Sells AOL & Yahoo, Gets Roughly Half of What It Originally Paid For Both Properties

Verizon sold AOL and Yahoo properties to Apollo Global Management in a deal that is reportedly worth about $5 billion.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Verizon Sells AOL & Yahoo For $5 Billion To Apollo Global Management

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Verizon has officially sold AOL and Yahoo and took a substantial loss in the process.

As spotted on The Verge, Verizon sold AOL and Yahoo properties to Apollo Global Management in a deal that is reportedly worth about $5 billion. Now, that’s nothing to sneeze at if you’re a regular person, but Verizon sold both properties for roughly half of the $9 billion it what it paid for both entities. Apollo, a private equity firm, is best known for owning the Venetian resort in Las Vegas and the crafts retailer Michaels.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Apollo made headlines and not in a good way after its co-founder Leon Black stepped down after revealing that he paid over $150 million to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who committed suicide while in police custody. 

Speaking on the deal, Apollo partner Reed Rayman stated, “We are thrilled to help unlock the tremendous potential of Yahoo and its unparalleled collection of brands. We have enormous respect and admiration for the great work and progress that the entire organization has made over the last several years, and we look forward to working with Guru, his talented team, and our partners at Verizon to accelerate Yahoo’s growth in its next chapter.”

During the initial purchase in 2015, Verizon paid $4.4 billion for AOL and another $4.5 billion for Yahoo two years later. As part of the deal at the time, Verizon gained media sites Yahoo SportsTechCrunch, and Engadget that were all placed under one umbrella called Oath before being renamed to Verizon Media Group in 2018, a move the company made only after writing off half of its value.

Verizon would also sell Tumblr in 2019 for $3 million, a far cry from the $1.1 billion Yahoo paid for the blogging platform in 2013. That’s not all either. Verizon also sold Huffpost to Buzzfeed. AOL originally purchased the property for $315 million in 2011.

Before there were things like Wi-Fi and internet provided through your cable television and phone service providers, people used AOL (America Online) to connect to the internet. At the height of its popularity, AOL had a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. Before Google took over, Yahoo was the home page of browsers everywhere plus AOL’s front page and at one time was worth $125 billion.

That is no longer the case as both companies are mere shadows of their former selves.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Verizon Sells AOL & Yahoo, Gets Roughly Half of What It Originally Paid For Both Properties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

AOL , Verizon , Yahoo

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close