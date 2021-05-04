Hair
HomeHair

This Social Media 70s Hair Challenge Is Goals

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Donna Summer Live At The United Nations

Source: Michael Putland / Getty

It’s not Throwback Thursday yet, but the popular social media 70’s hair challenge has me reminiscing on bell bottoms, Soul Train, and platform shoes.  Recently, some social media users flocked to their account to take part in the hair challenge which consists of them creating big, bouncy curls, flipping them backwards, and framing their faces with the curls.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Singer, songwriter, and actress Donna Summer instantly came to mind upon viewing this challenge.  If there is anyone from the 70’s to emulate, she’s it.  Her daring style and voluminous hair are two for the fashion/beauty books.  A lot of her looks and hairstyles are still relevant today which makes this 70s challenge an actual hairstyle idea and tutorial.

To say the least, this challenge was interesting and fun to watch.  Some of the ladies participating in this fad absolutely nailed the 70’s staple look.  Check out some posts from the challenge below.

1. 1DAYYYYY

Day gave her twitter fans ombre 70’s hair for the challenge, and it is fly!

2. For the love of Mone

Fortheloveofmone, looked like she stepped right out of the 70’s with her perfect hairdo and retro shirt to match!  She nailed the challenge!

3. D Asia Simone

Work it Dasia Simone!  And thanks for demonstrating how you achieved the look!

4. Jenn Noire

Jenn Noire surprised herself about how well her 70’s hair came out.  We are here for it, Jenn!

5. Vadiah Hubb

Vadiah Hubb’s 70’s hair came out great!  The curls cascaded down and around her face perfectly!

Have you tried the latest hair challenge? Did you love your results?

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals
5 photos

This Social Media 70s Hair Challenge Is Goals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Hair

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close