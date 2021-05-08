Local
4 Dead After Officer Involved Shooting & Fire In Woodlawn

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Four people are dead after an active shooter incident in Baltimore County.

It happened on the 7300 block of Maury Road at about 6:40 Saturday morning. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man armed with a gun outside of a townhome on fire.

Officers shot at the suspect. The suspect died and two other people were found dead.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another’s victim’s condition or extent of injuries is not known at this time.

According to police, there are also two people unaccounted for from the incident.

“There are three fatal victims, there is one victim that sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and the suspect is deceased,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said.

Officials have not said whether the people killed were shot or died in the fire.

Police said this is still a very active, complex and ongoing investigation and they will provide an update later.

