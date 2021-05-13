Celebrity News
Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Yara Shahidi is by far one of my favorite celebrities. The Grownish actress uses her voice to advocate for underserved communities, and frequents the best dressed list of just about every red carpet show known to man. The 21-year-old actress is taking her love for fashion to the next level with her latest collaboration with Adidas.

Per the Adidas website they wrote, “You can’t put Yara Shahidi in a box. She’s a definitive voice of her generation. In this collaboration with adidas, she’s created a platform to elevate and empower youth culture. These adidas Superstar shoes mix ’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots. The leather upper flashes suede on the signature 3-Stripes and heel tab.”

The re-imaged Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes were inspired by her Iranian and African-American heritage with a goal of encouraging young adults to take up space and be the change they want to be in the world. Who better to spearhead this collaboration than Yara?

Via the Adidas Originals Instagram page, they wrote, “Reconnecting through ReCreation.

Presenting a new capsule from Yara Shahidi (@yarashahidi) and adidas Originals – bold designs informed by the young creative’s heritage, that show the power of embracing our roots and reimagining our identities. Available exclusively in North America on May 13th through adidas.com, adidas CONFIRMED, and select retailers.”

This is such a dope collaboration. Yara continues to find innovative ways to use her voice and her platform. You can check out her new collection on the Adidas website.  What do you think? Are you loving this new collab?

 

Close