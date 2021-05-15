Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power In All Of Us Through Her 21 Day Meditation Experience

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys is taking mindfulness to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, activist, and entrepreneur announced her partnership with author and alternative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra to bring forth a 21-Day Meditation Experience that’s meant to restore wholeness and bring peace and healing to our lives.

The free audio experience is entitled Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness and is meant to be a reawakening of feminine power while bringing focus to the energies of the Divine Feminine, restoring wholeness and creating more joyful and fulfilling lives.

“I believe the Divine Feminine is an extremely powerful force within all of us,” Alicia said in a press release. “It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are.”

Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness will help listeners find happiness and peace in the mind, body, and spirit. Regardless of gender, all listeners can explore the relationships they have with the feminine qualities of life and discover peace and wholeness within.

“It’s been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra,” the songstress continued. “He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment.”

The 21-Day audio meditation program takes listeners on a discovery of the power of communion with the Divine Feminine, all while exploring love, compassion, empathy, and inner peace. Each daily meditation is about 20-minutes long and opens with guided wisdom and storytelling from Keys, followed by a meditation session from Dr. Deepak Chopra.

“As we climb out of the pandemic, we can use self-care and self-love to balance out the loss and brokenness around us. I hope this experience will help us be our best, brightest selves, live healthier and more joyful lives, and find a piece of peace in a broken world.”

Registration for Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness is now open at www.choprameditation.com. Interested listeners can access the full experience through The Chopra App on iOS and Android.

