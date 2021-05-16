Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]

Rest in power the legend.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Saturday, May 15 was bittersweet for NBA fans as the legendary Kobe Bryant was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. The late basketball icon’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, presented a stirring speech to honor her husband’s enshrinement among NBA legends.

Also on stage was Michael Jordan, who graciously accepted her request to be there to introduce Kobe into the Hall of Fame. Vanessa Bryant’s words were straight from the heart, and soaked in the familiarity of a loving spouse and of a mom who lost a child (GIgi Bryant).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world, and someone had to bring him back to reality,” she said candidly. “Right now, I’m sure he’s laughing in heaven because I’m about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin, saying, ‘Isn’t this some sh*t? He’s still winning.”

If you’re a fan of Kobe Bryant, it might get dusty or the pollen count could be high wherever you’re listening to this speech. The induction ceremony took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was originally set to go down in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Some of the other familiar names inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Coach Rudy Tomjanovich and Tamika Catchings.

Watch Vanessa Bryant’s full speech below. Rest in power Kobe Bean Bryant and Gigi Bryant.

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art
15 photos

Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe Bryant

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close