Bill Cosby Has Been Denied Parole

Cosby Sexual Assault Trial in Norristown, PA

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The guy who was once on a hot streak with characters like “Fat Albert” and “Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable” will not be getting out of prison anytime soon.

Bill Cosby’s petition for release was recently denied, according to a report from TMZ.

This came during a hearing with the Pennsylvania Parole Board sometime in May.

From Complex:

During his hearing, a host of factors were weighted against the disgraced comedian which motivated the parole board to deny his release. Of these, were Cosby’s refusal to participate in sex offenders treatment programs and his failure to develop a release plan. But, the heaviest thing levied against him was a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, says that the actor-comedian is not surprised “his parole was denied” and on how he “was informed by authorities that he wouldn’t be released if he refused to attend the sex offenders treatment programs.”

Not surprisingly, Cosby declined to take up on the offer for those programs.

He is currently serving a three to ten-year sentence for “the aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.”  That led to his conviction back in 2018.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

Close