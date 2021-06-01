National
HomeNational

Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be “Reinstated” As President By August 2021?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ve heard of sore losers before, but none quite take the cake like former US President Donald Trump if what we just read is actually true.

Reports are now saying that ol’ Donnie believes, with all the might of a man with miniature hands, that he will be reinstated with the presidency by the end of this summer. Yeah…right!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump is telling the people he’s been in contact with recently that he’ll soon be back in office. Haberman’s tweet reads, “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” which was in response to a video posted by CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan that shows potential “talk of a Myanmar-style coup in the United States.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Haberman added to her tweet, turning it into a thread, in which she wrote, “It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA.” She finished off her note with a final message, concluding with, “But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

So, could this nightmare actually become a reailty? Read what Business Insider had to say on the notion of Trump being reinstated as president for the facts:

“The anticipation of a Trump reinstatement on a certain date could spread further among the most dedicated Trump supporters. The calls to help overturn the 2020 election on January 6, for example, gained steam through a pro-Trump bus tour by a fringe group and led to the insurrection at the Capitol.

Lindell has said August is when he would go to the Supreme Court to present evidence he’s acquired that would be so convincing that the justices would be forced to reject the 2020 election result.

A podcast from the former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has amplified the conspiracy theory, as Lindell and others have gone on the show to promote it with minimal pushback.”

Could you imagine?! Let us know your thoughts on this topic by sounding off with your opinions. All are welcome.

READ MORE:

Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be “Reinstated” As President By August 2021?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Donald Trump

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close