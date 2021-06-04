Get Up Mornings With Erica
A lot’s happened since we last chat with The Walls Group who woke up early this week to give us insight on their new, retro-themed song, “Stand Still.” Darrel Walls discussed how he’s grown deeper into his advocacy for well-being, and Rhea graduated college in 2020 and is already working on her master’s degree. We also learned about the sisterly friendship Ahjah has built with Erica Campbell’s daughter Krista and it’s a beautiful thing! 

As far as “Stand Still,” The Walls Group says their new song speaks to those moments where we should step back and let God work and workout what He promised.

“It is not your job to defend you,” Darrel Walls said. “It’s God job.”

Peep the full interview up top and check out the new song below!

 

Stand Still: The Walls Group Discusses Benefits Of Resting In God's Promises [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

