Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop

Daily Pop - Season 2020

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

At the top of 2020, Tia Mowry-Hardrict traded in her luscious curls for a short, tapered cut. A little over a year later, the actress is showing off her inches with a new length check-in.

In an Instagram post she wrote. “#TBT How it started VS How it’s going! I chopped my hair off at the beginning of #2020! Rocked a #fro SWIPE to see the growth! #curls #natural #naturalhair 🙌🏽

The actress allows her natural hair to make appearances from time to time but she is widely known to have her mane covered in protective styles. From blonde wigs and ponytails to braids and bantu knots, she’s rocked just about every hairstyle you can think of.

Over the last couple of months, celebrities like Tia Mowry-Hardrict, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyra Banks, and Cardi B. have been showing off their natural tresses with length check-ins. These posts are important because it helps other women learn to love and embrace their natural kinks, coils, and curls. We needed this kind of representation growing up. Keep the natural fro length checks coming! What do you think? Do you enjoy watching celebrities embrace their natural hair on social media?

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close