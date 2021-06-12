Local
This Weekend: Baltimore Ravens Looking To Fill 700 Positions During Job Fair Sunday

Imagine being amongst 71,000 roaring fans as our Baltimore Ravens continue their climb to the top of the league.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bring some fans onto their game day staff for this upcoming season.

As the gates re-open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic struck, our “Flock” needs to hire about 700 additional staff to handle the new crowds. “We are happy to have our fans back this year, which also means we need staff to help us welcome 71,000 people back,” senior manager of Guest Experience, Colleen Helak, tells Channel 11. To answer the call, their having a hiring fair.

The event will take place Sunday June 13th from 9AM to 5PM at M&T Bank Stadium. Upon arrival, candidates should park in Lot D and enter “The Bank” through the Southwest lobby. Candidates are asked to come “interview ready” with a resume’, if you have one. You can also make an appointment here just to save time at the stadium. However, walk-ups will be accepted as well.

Right on time.

It sounds like it’s not just something the team wants to do, but it’s something that they need to do. Ironically, they’re meeting a need as well. Though unemployment numbers have been dropping in both Baltimore county and city, many in the region are still struggling to find work. Residents are even more concerned after Governor Larry Hogan announced that the pandemic-unemployment benefits will be discontinued on July 3rd.

“Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70% of adults,” the governor said at the beginning of the month. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply and we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages.”
Many are torn, fearing that it puts some residents in a tough position. Senate President Bill Ferguson asked the Governor to consider reversing his decision, citing that nothing is final until July 3rd. “Should your Administration continue down this path without proper consideration for the negative impacts to Marylanders, our chamber will be forced to consider all other tools at our disposal to ensure our State’s prosperity,” Ferguson wrote in the letter along with Sen. Kathy Klausmeier.
As we all fight to re-build after a tough time in the world, we’re hoping the absolute best for all.

 

This Weekend: Baltimore Ravens Looking To Fill 700 Positions During Job Fair Sunday  was originally published on 92q.com

Close