Local
HomeLocal

Maryland’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency Coming To An End On July 1

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency is coming to an end.

Starting on July 1st, all emergency restrictions and mandates of any kind will be lifted. Masks will not be required in any setting, including schools, camps and childcare facilities.

Businesses can still set their own policies. But, there won’t be any legal mandate from the state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“With all of this amazing progress, and thanks in large part to the hard work, sacrifices and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

A 45-day grace period will also begin on July 1st, lasting through August 15th. The grace period will allow residents to renew expired driver’s licenses and extend the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19. Health officials will have that 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

Still, despite the emergency order ending, Hogan said not everyone will be safe from COVID-19.

“While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus, and the variants, no longer pose any threat,” he said. “If you have been vaccinated, you are safe. But those who have not gotten vaccinated will continue to be at risk.”

Hogan said there’s no excuse not to get a vaccine as they are readily available.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency Coming To An End On July 1  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close