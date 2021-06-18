Arts & Entertainment
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

Ever come across a celebrity that is deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? When I think of people like Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michael B Jordan, I wondered when their work would be recognized and honored. It looks like The Hollywood Walk of Fame heard the thoughts of myself and others because the upcoming Walk of Fame Class of 2022 will include some of Hollywood’s biggest names in motion pictures, television, recording, live theatre, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

Among the 39 celebrities being honored are Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peele, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hustle, Michael Strahan, Martha Reeves, Marylin McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Bryon Allen and George Clinton Jr.

This honor is long overdue and very deserving for amazing talents. Most of them have already shared the news via their social media platforms.

Tracee Ellis Ross commemorated the moment by sharing a video of her mother Diana Ross receiving her star 40 years ago.

Ashanti, one of the most underrated singer/songwriters of our time, took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Holly Robinson Peete shared some joy with her followers as well.

The most refreshing honoree is the late Nipsey Hustle. The rapper, who was heavily invested in building community, will receive a deserving star for the mark he left on the world.

It is so rewarding to watch elite Black stars finally receive their flowers after years of dedicating their talents to the entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2022! In the words of Issa Rae, “I’m rooting for everyone Black!”

