Basketball Wives star, Shaunie Oneal, let the world know she’s cozying up with renowned pastor Keion Henderson. O’Neal’s latest Instagram post hints to Henderson being here to stay.

On July 6, O’Neal shocked her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a birthday tribute to Henderson who turned 40. 

She posted:

“Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God,” she writes of the popular pastor.

Happy Birthday to my best friend and partner in life, Keion. Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God.

Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement. You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally. During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you. Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World! 🙌🏽❤

…and then He posted:

“I will accept all congratulatory messages but yours, @shaunieoneal5 will I cherish forever. Thank you for making my 40th Birthday one I will never forget!

Shaunie, you’re the gift that keeps on giving.

Thank You for accepting my friendship first and trusting me as your safe place where we both can grow without judgement.”  #thisis40

🎊🎊🎊🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉

We love, love!  Congrats to them!

Shaunie Oneal Is Dating Pastor Keion Henderson, Pastor of The Light House Church of Houston  was originally published on praisedc.com

Close