One of the most uplifting feelings in life can simply come from listening to good praise music, and none do it quite like the immensely talented Charles Jenkins.

Boasting multiple Stellar Awards and two chart-topping albums on the U.S. Gospel chart already, Jenkins is back to deliver some more amazing gospel vibes with his new album, PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1.

Spanning over 17 tracks, the new LP sees Jenkins going in the uptempo route with help from superstars like Shirley Caesar, Bridgette Hurt, Lemmie Battles, Dottie Peoples, Brianna Sullivan Sharpe, Reginald Sharpe Jr., Kevin Vasser, Le’Andria Johnson, Kim Burrell and even flipping a classic by Stephanie Mills. Actually, three songs on the project have already reached the top spot on the Billboard Gospel radio charts, including the album closer and standout cut “He’ll Make it Alright” with Mr. Talkbox.

In general, the album is a testament to Jenkins’ positive outlook on life and embodies everything from strength and perseverance to faith in the Man Above and most importantly love above all. The fact that it’s all backed by the powerful conviction of his Fellowship Chicago choir is just icing on the church cake.

The two decades and counting that he’s served as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Chicago really shows in the unity of their voices, which is something we think you all will truly enjoy. Stream PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1 by Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago below, and let us know some of your favorite tracks off the project after giving the LP a few spins. “Can’t Turn Back” or “The Communion Ceremony”? “Keep The Faith” or “Grace”? Sound off with any and all musical opinions!

 

Have You Heard Charles Jenkins’ New Album ‘PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1’ Yet?  was originally published on getuperica.com

Charles Jenkins , Pastor Charles Jenkins

