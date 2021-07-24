Celebrity News
Exciting Or Eerie? Whitney Houston Set For Hologram Residency In Las Vegas Starting October 2021

In the near decade since we lost legendary vocalist Whitney Houston due to an accidental drowning on February 11, 2012, the world has truly missed an icon referred to globally as “The Voice” of the music industry.

In an effort to please her diehard fans and put a new generation on to an important pioneer of pop music, the late R&B chanteuse will be receiving a hologram residency in Las Vegas this coming fall.

The estate of Nippy, as her family, friends and fans affectionately called her, has officially announced plans for the digital residency that will officially be called An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert. The show is set to be hosted at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and it all begins in just a few months on October 26.

More on the Whitney Houston hologram residency in Vegas below, via official partner Base Hologram:

“This iconic and awe-inspiring live theatrical performance celebrates Whitney’s incredible life, work, and the everlasting legacy of the most awarded female artist of all time! This one of a kind holographic experience will reunite audiences with the beloved Queen of Pop using state of the art technology and digitally remastered arrangements of her classic hits – backed by a live band, singers, dancers – all surrounded by a spectacular and cutting-edge stage and lighting extravaganza to create a truly breathtaking concert experience.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law, echoed similar praise for the project by stating on the Base Hologram website, “A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a “wow factor” that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come, Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

This wouldn’t be the first time seeing Whitney in hologram form. The show had a brief stint last year overseas before the pandemic shut down everything, but it looks like the “Heartbreak Hotel” chanteuse will be making a return once again.

Let us know if you think this is an exciting experience or just a bit too eerie after watching the promo clip of An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert below, with tickets officially available on Ticketmaster right now:

 

 

Exciting Or Eerie? Whitney Houston Set For Hologram Residency In Las Vegas Starting October 2021

Close