Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. is over, ending Sunday when France closed the game on a 16-2 run to beat the Americans 83-76 in the Tokyo Games. Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer off a broken play with just under a minute left put France ahead for good, as the Americans simply fell apart in the final minutes.

“They are better individually,” Fournier said of the Americans, “but they can be beaten as a team.”

That’s been proven with alarming regularity in the last two years. Starting with France’s win over the U.S. in the Basketball World Cup quarterfinals at China two years ago, the Americans are merely 3-5 in their last eight games with NBA players in the lineup.

UP NEXT

France: Face the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

USA: Face Iran on Wednesday.

source: Associated Press

What’s The Tea: US Basketball Team Loses To France Ending A 25 Game Winning Streak was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: