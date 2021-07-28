15-Year-Old Shot In West Baltimore, In Critical Condition

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in West Baltimore.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of West Saratoga Street. Officials responded to the scene where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

