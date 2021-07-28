Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Living Guilt Free

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Living Guilt-Free

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from, Psalm 103:10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. In this teaching we see how merciful our God is to us all. So Rev. Warren tells us to humble ourselves realize where we falter and ask God to forgive us. Now, once we’ve asked him to forgive us, we have learn to forgive ourselves! Check out the teaching here:

God gives us what we need, not what we deserve.

We deserve judgment for our sins because we are guilty of going our way instead of God’s way But Jesus took the punishment we deserve. He has removed them “as far as the east is from the west” (Psalm 103:12 NLT).

King David committed adultery, and then, to cover it up, he had the woman’s husband murdered. Can you imagine the guilt he carried?

The far-reaching effects of adultery and murder are devastating. David didn’t deserve forgiveness or mercy from God. David knew he was wrong, but he also knew that God is a merciful God.

David prayed: “Have mercy on me, O God, because of your unfailing love. Because of your great compassion, blot out the stain of my sins. Wash me clean from my guilt. Purify me from my sin” (Psalm 51:1-2 NLT).

Follow David’s example. Admit your guilt to God and ask for his mercy. He will forgive you because he is good, not because you are good enough to earn it.

God has forgiven you, so accept his forgiveness and forgive yourself, too.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

