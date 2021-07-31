Good News
Marsai Martin Launches Financial Literacy Series For Gen Z

“It’s important for us to prioritize financial literacy and educate young people on the tools and strategies they need to succeed,” said Martin.

Actress and producer Marsai Martin is on a mission to ensure Gen Z is equipped with the knowledge to cultivate a solid foundation for financial success. According to AfroTech, Martin has launched a digital series centered on the fundamentals of money management.

The new project—dubbed Money with Marsai Martin—was created in partnership with Verizon Media’s In the Know platform. The site—which features content that sits at the intersection of culture and commerce—harbors an array of news and lifestyle videos designed for Gen Z. Martin’s new series features conversations with influential individuals—who have charted paths in different industries—about the importance of financial literacy and steps to take at a young age to start building wealth. During the first episode of the six-part series, she interviewed Suneye Rae Holmes who serves as an economics professor at Spelman College. The two discussed the different facets of currency, how technology has shaped the way we value money and a cashless future.

Martin says she wants to use her series as an avenue to bring crucial conversations about money to the forefront and empower youth to take charge of their financial futures. “Becoming financially independent has been such an important part of my journey both personally and professionally, so I’m excited to partner with In the Know to share what I’ve learned from my experiences with people my own age,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As one of the most successful and entrepreneurial generations in history, it’s important for us to prioritize financial literacy and educate young people on the tools and strategies they need to succeed.” Upcoming guests will include DJ Envy, entrepreneur Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene and financial activist Dasha Kennedy.

Several efforts are being led to introduce financial literacy to younger generations. Rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph⁠, teamed up with the ed-tech platform EverFi, Juma and Chime for the creation of a virtual program—designed for elementary, middle and high school students—that features courses on budgeting, entrepreneurship, financial planning and the basic concepts of money management.

