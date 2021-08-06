Arts & Entertainment
BeBe Winans Gives Glory To The Man Above With His "In Jesus Name" Music Video

For those who bought the new BeBe Winans album, Need You, you already know that it was filled with inspirational hits and music that touches to the core of your faith in God.

One of the standout cuts off the LP proved to be a powerhouse medley titled “In Jesus Name,” and the accompanying music video captures everything said in the lyrics and so much more.

For Winans, who comes from a very talented family of all-stars, the song is a testament to his longstanding faith in God that began in the mid-80s. To see him continuing to praise His name through song almost four decades later just goes to show how far you can go when you keep the Lord on your side. Granted, it doesn’t hurt to have an incomparable voice and years of hit records to match as well!

Watch the music video for “In Jesus Name” by BeBe Winans below, and make sure to listen to his latest album, Need You, right now on all streaming platforms:

 

 

 

BeBe Winans Gives Glory To The Man Above With His “In Jesus Name” Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

