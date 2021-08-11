Local
11 Alleged Drug Traffickers Facing Federal Indictment For Conspiracy & Drug Distribution In Baltimore

Drug Brick Torn Open

Source: Jeffrey Coolidge / Getty

Eleven alleged narcotics traffickers are facing a federal indictment for conspiracy, drug distribution and firearms charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland, the men supplied Baltimore drug dealers with fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

The charges are the result of a 16-month investigation by the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force. The group is made up of law enforcement from several federal, state and local agencies who all work under one roof.

According to the indictment, the men distributed the drugs directly to customers and in bulk to other drug traffickers who, in turn, distributed the drugs in Baltimore.

Officials said they seized “enough fentanyl to kill more than 200,000 people,” cocaine, $722,334 in cash and illegal firearms.

Six of the men charged are from Baltimore, 4 are from Baltimore County and 1 man is from Washington, D.C.

  • Rigby Dukes, 54, of Baltimore
  • Kevin Fuller, 55, of Baltimore
  • Jimmye Howard, 32, of Baltimore
  • Thomas Jones, 52, of Baltimore
  • Khyle Paige, 30, of Baltimore
  • Fred Primus, 47, of DC
  • Keith Smith, 39, of Gwynn Oak
  • Phillip Washington, 53, of Windsor Mill
  • Ronald White, 53, of Towson
  • Eric Wilson, 50, of Owings Mills

All of the men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years or a maximum life sentence in prison for conspiracy. Each of them also face various other charges including possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession and other related charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

11 Alleged Drug Traffickers Facing Federal Indictment For Conspiracy & Drug Distribution In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

