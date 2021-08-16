Koryn Hawthorne Shares Why You Don’t Have To Wait Til Sunday To Have A Personal Experience With God

Get Up Mornings With Erica
The contemporary gospel sound of Koryn Hawthorne is refreshing for the genre to say the least, bringing us a mix of modern day soul with that signature uplifting message of praise for our Heavenly Father.

We were honored to have the 23-year-old rising star stop by Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to premiere her latest spiritual banger, “Sunday,” which is sure to get you moving in His name on any day of the week.

Accompanied by a music video set in the legendary ATL skating rink Cascade, “Sunday” is the perfect song to remind you that there isn’t just one day dedicated to showing the Lord some love. In fact, Koryn tells us about the song’s message, “I don’t want to have to wait until Sunday to be having these personal experiences with God throughout my life.” Agreed!

 

Enjoy “Sunday” by Koryn Hawthorne above, which adds in that Louisiana bounce signature to her hometown in Abbeville, and be sure to listen to her full interview with the Get Up! church below:

 

