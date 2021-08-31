Arts & Entertainment
Kenya Moore Is Twirling Her Way Into The Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing with the Stars is entering their 30th season with some notable contestants.

Kenya MooreReal Housewives of Atlanta cast member and former Miss USA winner, is the latest Housewife to waltz her way through the competitive dance show. Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann – all former members of the Atlanta cast – have competed in seasons prior.

There’s no telling if the RHOA cameras will capture Moore as she rehearses for the upcoming DWTS season. Over the last couple of years, the show gave viewers deeper insight to her marriage and pending divorce from restaurant owner Marc Daly. The two got married in 2017. On November 3rd, 2018 she gave birth to their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. Earlier this month, Moore filed for a divorce. Joining the Dancing with the Stars cast can be a great distraction and release for the Detroit native.

Although the full cast has not been named, rumor has it Karrueche Tran is also joining the cast. The actress has not confirmed the claims, but it would be cool to watch her fox trot across our television screens. The full cast will be announced by ABS on September 8th.

I’d love to see Kenya Moore and Karrueche Tran show off their best moves on screen. What do you think? Will you be tuning in?

 

Kenya Moore Is Twirling Her Way Into The Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

