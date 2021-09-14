Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P Discuss The Positive Side Of Black Fatherhood

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

With all the misconceptions surrounding Black men when it comes to fatherhood, it’s very refreshing to hear that The Oprah Winfrey Network will be spotlighting all the great things about Black dads by airing a special television event tonight called OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad.

Of those paternal figures included in the broadcast include Bishop Marvin Sapp and hip-hop veteran Master P, and they stopped by The Mo’Kelly Experience podcast to speak further on the subject of why they love the responsibilities of being a daddy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both men spoke candidly about the importance of Black fatherhood and why it’s important to put positive examples of it into public view. For Sapp, he says of the personal obligation, “at the end of the day, my first and most important job outside of anything else is to be a quality, present father.” He goes on to reveal how losing his wife 11 years ago forced him to be a strong example of what a single dad can accomplish when dedicated to his children, and the conscious decision he had to make to always put God and his three children first.

Master P echoed some of those same sentiments, while also speaking on what it was like keeping his kids grounded in order to not become the jaded offspring of a successful rapper. He says of his fatherly duties, “spending time and educating my kids and teaching them is not just about money,” going on to add, “you have to put the time and put the work in to better yourself.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Listen to both Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P discuss the importance of being a Black father with The Mo’Kelly Experience below, and watch OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad tonight at 9PM/8c:

 

Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P Discuss The Positive Side Of Black Fatherhood  was originally published on getuperica.com

Bishop Marvin Sapp , Master P

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close