CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash

A planned reality competition show on network television is now changing its format and approach after intense social media backlash.

CBS has announced it will not go forward with a program called ‘The Activist’ that was supposed to debut on Oct. 22 for a five-episode run.

It was also supposed to be hosted by Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who were all recently announced to front the show.

Instead, it will become a documentary special with only one airing after the show, original concept and even hosts were criticized leading to some major backlash.

The previous format of the show would have featured six activists competing to see who could get the most attention on social media for their respective causes. Footage that has already been shot of the series is being scrapped and the whole thing will be re-done.

The network, along with Global Citizen and Live Nation, released a statement regarding ‘Activist.’

It is not known if Usher, Hough and/or Chopra-Jonas will still have any involvement with newly-formatted ‘Activist.’

No word on when the new documentary-formatted ‘Activist’ will air.

 

Close