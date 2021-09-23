Local
Baltimore City’s Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect On October 1

A stack of plastic carrier bags next to a reusable shopping bag

Source: Richard Drury / Getty

A plastic bag ban is a little more than a week away from being implemented in Baltimore City.

Starting on October 1st, you must bring a reusable bag to stores or be charged 5 cents per plastic bag.

The ban’s effective date had been pushed back because of the pandemic.

But now, city leaders are calling it an environmental hazard that needs to be rectified.

“We see them in our trees. We see them littered across the landscape. We see them in our parking lots,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The city said it has already distributed 16,000 reusable bags to city residents with a goal of giving away 35,000 more bags.

Close