Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

New Music! John P. Kee Hilariously Sends A Message Through The Song “Suga Don’t Go On Grits”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
John P. Kee At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Source: Billy Hart / Billy Hart Photography

Debating over food can be dangerous territory. Especially with recipes and ingredients that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of our favorite singers, John P. Kee took ta fun approach to the classic dispute, sugar on your grits or nah. As you can tell from the title ” Suga Don’t Go On Grits”, we know what side John is on but the comments seem to tell a different story. What about you, do you add sugar on your grits?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch and listen to the song below…

 

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

RELATED: John P Kee Top 10 Fan Favorites and Choir Hits

RELATED: Grilled Jerk Shrimp & Grits Recipe 

REALTED: 10 Foods & Drinks That Are Surprisingly Terrible For Your Heart

John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

11 photos Launch gallery

John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

Continue reading John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

[caption id="attachment_5236441" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Michael Hickey / Getty[/caption] On the last Sunday in April 2020, John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker showed gospel fans across the globe the power of not only their catalogs but the power of gospel music. [caption id="attachment_1981950" align="alignnone" width="970"]  [/caption] The two titans had a Verzuz battle on Instagram Live Sunday, bringing over 95,000 viewers at one point to see them play their gospel classics. Gospel stars such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Nelson and more were in the comments like the rest of us as if it were revival and the church brought all the heavy hitters out. RELATED: Battle Of The Hits: Hezekiah Walker &amp; John P. Kee To Lay Down Tracks On IG Live RELATED: John P. Kee’s Creative Idea For Quarantined Easter Day Church Service [VIDEO] RELATED: How The Trinity Inspirational Choir Inspired Hezekiah Walker [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Using his wide range of hits, Kee broke out youth choir favorites such as “Rain On Us,” “I Won’t Let Go,” and more to keep the crowd riveted. Walker didn’t leave much on the table with his own catalog, playing classics such as “Lift Him Up,” “Any Way You Bless Me,” and “I’ll Make It.” Unlike other Verzuz battles between the likes of Teddy Riley and Babyface from earlier this month, no one in the comments kept score and instead threw their hands up in exalted praise of both men’s talents. You can relive the battle (and the minor sound difficulties) down below plus see some of the reactions from fans via Twitter. Need to hear the playlist? Click here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O455qfA3L-c https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqVlxK1lmFY

New Music! John P. Kee Hilariously Sends A Message Through The Song “Suga Don’t Go On Grits”  was originally published on praisedc.com

John P. Kee

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close