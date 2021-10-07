Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Letitia Wright Reportedly Still Spreading Anti-Vax Views On ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Last year, actress Letitia Wright found herself in a sticky situation on social media after getting called out for sharing tweets that promoted anti-vaccine rhetoric.

While most would use a situation like that to either watch what they say in public or simply keep their personal opinions private, Wright has reportedly decided to stick to her anti-vaxxer stance and is even spreading the word while filming Black Panther 2 in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a wider report by The Hollywood Reporter that digs deeper into how vaccine mandates are affecting film & television productions, the 27-year-old actress was mentioned once again amongst those avidly against getting the shot.

Here’s what’s reportedly happening over in Atlanta on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, via THR:

“In Wright’s case, a set source says she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production. The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December.

Disney, the studio behind Black Panther, will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not, will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.)”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Although no one should be ostracized for expressing their opinion, the conversation changes in a big way when considering the millions of lives lost due to COVID-19 and a vaccine that is proving to actually prevent those deaths.

Should Letitia Wright and other anti-vaxxers stay quiet on vaccination or do they have every right to display free speech? Let us know your thoughts by sharing them over on our social channels!

Letitia Wright Reportedly Still Spreading Anti-Vax Views On ‘Black Panther 2’ Set  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

letitia wright

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close