Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For ATM Thieves

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
The ATM in the hospital

Source: Longhua Liao / Getty

The search is on in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County for ATM thieves.

In east Baltimore, someone rammed a van through a check-cashing store’s wall. The van got stuck and the driver ran away. The ATM was actually empty.

In Baltimore County, just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a car crashed through the 7-Eleven store in Cockeysville. Four thieves managed to retrieve the ATM. They passed a police car in the store parking lot, but the officer didn’t notice the damage. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This comes after Baltimore City police discovered an ATM graveyard in west Baltimore. A total of 11 machines were there, all gutted.

According to city police, ATM thefts are down with 86 thefts and four arrests last year and 26 so far this year, but no arrests.

Baltimore County police do not keep track of ATM thefts.

Experts are advising business owners to install external barriers and bolt the ATMs to the floor. They also said business owners should empty the ATM of its money if their store is closed for a period of time.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For ATM Thieves  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close