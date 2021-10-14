Music
HomeMusic

Jabari Johnson Borrows From The Bible For His Uplifting New Single “One Touch”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Jabari Johnson has clearly been gifted with a vocal talent that can’t be compared, and thankfully he uses it to spread the word of Jesus through contemporary gospel music.

For that reason and many others, it brings us nothing but joy that Jabari will soon be releasing fresh music in the form of his uplifting new single “One Touch.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Blending elements of soul, country and acoustic with the spirit of worship music, “One Touch” retells a popular biblical story of the woman with an issue of blood while also speaking on experiences of encountering Jesus overall that anyone listening can relate to. Beautifully worded and even more pleasant to hear on the ears, Johnson’s voice and those of his band make you truly believe that one touch can change everything.

The momentum leading up to this single has been amazing to witness, impacted majorly by the viral success of his Tobe Nwigwe-assisted 2020 hit single “Try Jesus.” Back in July, he even went #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with his latest single, “Fixed Fight,” which features Krystal Broussard. This fall he will embark on a tour to accompany the handful of wins in music, which also correlates with plans to release his debut studio album.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Expect “One Touch” by Jabari Johnson to impact radio and wherever you listen to music beginning Friday (October 15).

As fans count down the seconds until “One Touch” officially drops on streaming services, you can hear Johnson performing the song last month below at The Potter’s House in Dallas, TX where he still serves as staff musician under the leadership of Bishop TD Jakes:

 

Jabari Johnson Borrows From The Bible For His Uplifting New Single “One Touch”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jabari Johnson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close