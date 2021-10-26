Arts & Entertainment
The Curry Family Show Off Their Fall Style On The Cover Of ‘Sweet July’ Magazine

Ayesha Curry and her gorgeous family showed off their fall fashion on the latest cover of "Sweet July" magazine.

"Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview

For the first time since its release, Ayesha Curry’s magazine Sweet July will feature the entire Curry family including Ayesha, Steph, and their three adorable children – three-year-old Canon, six-year-old Ryan, and nine-year-old Riley.The quarterly food issue hit newsstands on October 22 and takes readers into various holiday-themed spreads while celebrating family, love, and food. “Food is a vessel for storytelling and connection, which is illustrated through the pages of this issue,” says Ayesha in the spread.

Ayesha also shared what the upcoming holiday season means to her, especially in lieu of the pandemic. “If the pandemic has given us anything, it’s perspective. Things are not simply going to go as expected, and—say it with me—’That’s okay!’ Have grace with yourself; have patience for others,” she reflected in the spread.

For the cover, the Curry family gave us major fall vibes, wearing matching neutral tones as they showed off their family love. Ayesha opted for a gorgeous white and yellow printed dress and wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. Steph opted for a tan collared, button-up shirt while son Canon matched his parents wearing a similar colored onesie. Daughters Ryan and Riley also matched the neutral aesthetic, with both girls wearing variations of brown cardigans and sweaters.

Ayesha also posted the cover spread to her IG page, sharing a sweet caption that nodded to her family. “Our fall/winter @sweetjuly issue hits stands tomorrow!!! I can’t believe this is our 5th issue. We filled it with all things food just in time for the holidays. It’s essentially a mini cookbook from the cocktails, apps, entrees and desserts! I really hope you enjoy this one. I feel so grateful I got to shoot this one with my little family 😭😭😭. Pick up your copy tomorrow!”

She also shared a few fun BTS shots from the photo shoot, like this adorable moment with her and son Canon where we could see the full length of her dress.

And this great moment of Steph and their three kids.

Close