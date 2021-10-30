Olympian Simone Biles Teams Up With Cerebral To Make Mental Health Care Accessible In Underserved Communities

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Olympian Simone Biles has been candid about the mental health obstacles she’s faced, and the gymnastics star is putting the focus on helping others who are on the same path towards healing. She’s teaming up with the digital mental health care platform Cerebral to eradicate the stigma around seeking help and ensure that resources are accessible within underserved communities.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The experiences she’s encountered while navigating her own journey—during her childhood and in the spotlight as one of the country’s most decorated athletes—prompted the four-time Olympic gold medalist to use her platform to inspire others to take charge of their mental health. Biles has been appointed to serve as Cerebral’s Chief Impact Officer. Under the partnership, the company will financially support mental health and wellness initiatives within underserved neighborhoods, sponsor the 2022 Biles Invitational and Gold Over America Tour, and lead wellness programs for youth athletes at WCC Academy and the World Championship Centre.

Biles says the newly fostered partnership will empower individuals to seek help and ensure they have access to the tools needed to better their mental health.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, but for far too long, the stigma of mental health has prevented too many people from seeking help,” she said in a statement. “I have my own challenges with mental health, and therapy has been very empowering for me as I try to be the best person that I can be. I believe everyone should have access to mental health resources, and Cerebral gives me the ability to personalize my mental health care experience.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Kyle Robertson, Founder and CEO of Cerebral, added the effort will “further raise awareness around today’s mental health challenges and help increase the availability of quality mental health resources to anyone who needs them.”

There is a strong need for initiatives like the one being led by Biles and Cerebral. Research shows that although one in five Americans have a mental health condition, many cannot afford treatment.

SEE ALSO:

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

Prioritizing Mental Health, Simone Biles Extends Her Break At The Olympics, For Now

Olympian Simone Biles Teams Up With Cerebral To Make Mental Health Care Accessible In Underserved Communities was originally published on newsone.com