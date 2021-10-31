Good News
HomeGood News

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books

“Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read,” said Haddish.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Getty

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is tapping into the power of literature to inspire youth. According to Publisher’s Weekly, the Los Angeles native recently inked a deal with HarperCollins to pen children’s books.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Under the pact, Haddish will release three books within the next two years. Among those on the slate include “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” a story about a unicorn who finds it difficult to fit in, but her differences lead her down a path of building self-confidence and a strong sense of self-love.

The book features illustrations by Jessica Gibson and was co-written by Jerdine Nolen. It’s slated to hit shelves on May 10, 2022. Haddish is also teaming up with Black author Paula Chase to create two books geared at middle-school students that will be released in 2023 and 2024.

Haddish says she pulled inspiration for the book “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn” from her own coming-of-age experiences.

“It’s no secret that when I was growing up, I had a lot of difficulties learning to read,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read. ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’ is a story about self-acceptance and a story that I hope inspires kids to be ready to step up and stand out. Layla is incredibly close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share this book, along with my two middle-grade novels, with the world, and I hope they encourage more kids to read.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Haddish is no stranger to the literary world. In 2017, she released a New York Times best-selling book dubbed “The Last Black Unicorn.” The novel gives a glimpse into her upbringing in one of the most impoverished neighborhoods of South Central Los Angeles and chronicles her evolution in the entertainment space and beyond.

SEE ALSO:

Tiffany Haddish To Portray Iconic Track Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Biopic

Tiffany Haddish Creates Internship Program For Foster Youth

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books  was originally published on newsone.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close