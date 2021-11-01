Local
The Economy & Jobs Revealed As Top Issues For Marylanders Heading Into 2022 Governor’s Race

Election Day in the United States of America - MARYLAND

Source: Veronaa / Getty

Maryland voters are most concerned about the economy and jobs according to a new Goucher Poll released on October 28.

They surveyed 631 registered voters. Twenty-eight percent said economic issues are on the forefront of their minds when deciding on their vote. That’s followed by health care (14%), race/social justice issues (13%) and taxes (12%).

Nearly 1 and 3 residents in the Baltimore metro area said the economy was their top issue. That’s compared to 22% in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and 21% in the Southern, Western an Eastern parts of the state.

Men seemed the most concerned about jobs and the economy with 38% saying it was their top issue.

Women were evenly divided with the economy and jobs only ahead by one point of health care and social justice (both 17%).

Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t running for reelection at this time, but according to the poll, he would fare well in a 2022 matchup. His job approval rating is at 68%.

“The clearest path to holding the governorship for Maryland Republicans is by nominating a candidate who voters view as similar to Larry Hogan,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College. “On the Democratic side, it appears that a moderate candidate is electorally stronger than a progressive among registered

voters.”

However, Kromer said the election is still a year away and preferences could change.

The poll was conducted between October 14-20.

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Close