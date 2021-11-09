Good News
Northwestern State University Welcomes First Black President In Louisiana School’s 137-Year History

After receiving his undergraduate from Northwestern State University and then going on to serve 23 years in various roles as a faculty member, Dr. Marcus Jones not only has become the school’s newest president but also makes history as its first-ever Black commander-in-chief.

As the 20th person to take on the role, Jones got an unanimous vote from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors after serving as NSU’s interim president since July of this year. His induction is the first time in the school’s 137-history to have Black leadership, which is saying a lot being that Northwestern State is a predominately white institution. Jones accepts the prestigious honor after previously serving as Professor of Business Law and International Business, Vice President for University Affairs and Executive Vice President for University and Business Affairs.

Take a look at Dr. Marcus Jones’ journey to the top below, via Louisiana’s KATC:

“The Northwestern State Presidential Search Committee narrowed the field to two finalists, Jones and Kim LeDuff, after interviewing six semifinalists on Northwestern’s campus last week.

‘It’s an historic day for Northwestern State,’ UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. ‘Marcus is an authentic leader of character, integrity, and vision. His familiarity with the community, his passion for student success, and his commitment to excellence will advance our alma mater for the next generation.’

During his interview, the university says that Jones spoke of the importance of a strong institution for university alumni and the Natchitoches community as a whole. He also discussed his vision for the university working more collaboratively with business and industry to ensure graduates have both the hard skills and soft skills to meet the needs of the global market.”

Jones will shift from interim to permanent president of Northwestern State University beginning November 15. Watch the full board meeting below if you have a few hours to watch history be made:

 

