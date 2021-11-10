Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial: ‘I’m Black And I Embrace It’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Paula Patton was recenly asked to reflect on a previous quote she made about not identifying as biracial and dismissing the term altogether, deeming the word “offensive.”

“I want to ask you this,” the interviewer started. “Years ago I wrote an article for The Root on racial identity and I quoted you and I just wanted you to reflect on this quote because I love this quote. You said this, ‘I find the term biracial offensive. It’s a way for people to separate themselves from African-Americans. A way of saying I’m better than that.’”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The interviewer went on to explain how the quote really resonated with him, being of mixed race as well, and then asked the actress to reflect on her previous words especially as the conversation begins to happen more in our current society.

“I feel the exact same way,” Paula responded. “And that’s not to say that I don’t embrace my mother and everything that she’s brought to my life. But it was my mother who let me know that the world is going to see you as Black and that is who you are. So don’t have any question about that. I’m very grateful for her and I think the politics of race in our country are such that when one wants to make it very clear that they are not Black that it’s a way to keep them separate from Black people. And we know, we have a long history in this country of that. Of it not being popular to be Black, to be honest with you. So I’ve always found that to be an offensive term. I’m Black and I embrace it. That’s my family.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Check out the snippet as posted by The Jasmine Brand below.

We love to see the actress embracing her Blackness so loudly and proudly!

Don’t miss…

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

First Trailer For Paula Patton + Omar Epps Thriller ‘Traffik’ Arrives

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial: ‘I’m Black And I Embrace It’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1: