Watch Trailer: ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Is Back Louder & Prouder Than Ever

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Disney Plus Day revealed all of its upcoming programming today and it is stacked with fun surprises. Our favorite Disney classic is headed back prouder and louder than ever!

Fans are happy to welcome Penny Proud, LaCienega Boulevardez, Suga Mama, and the rest of the Proud family cast back. The official trailer for The Proud Family reboot was released today (Nov. 12) alongside new programming for the streaming platform during the 2021 Disney Plus Day event. The rambunctious family is picking it up right where they left off in 2005.

Creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar recall, “the show never really went away.” Fans are met with the same anticipation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The adored series was first released in 2001. The show chronicled Disney’s first Black animated family through their joy and their chaos. The Proud Family is centered around teenager Penny Proud, nagging father Oscar, her sweet mother Trudy, younger twin siblings BeBe and CeCe and infectious Suga Mama. The new trailer welcomed back some of Penny’s friends who paid a big part in the original show like Penny’s over the top neighbor and frenemy LaCienega Boulevardez. There are many moments in the trailer featuring her family and crew including more Suga Mama foolishness. She’s come back blazing guns as the “buff” Suga Mama.

The trailer boasts a variety of guest stars, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X. Cast members return, reprising their roles from the original series. The show welcomes back Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

New voices joining the original cast include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins. Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson,Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen are all expected to appear as guest stars.

Be sure to catch the official trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ahead of the show’s return in 2022.

Watch Trailer: ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Is Back Louder & Prouder Than Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Praise 106.1: