Experiencing loss, particularly when it hits your family, is never a plight that’s easy to get through.

Dr. Tony Evans, best-selling author and senior pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, joined us for a chat alongside his multitalented daughter, actress & Christian evangelist Priscilla Shirer, and equally blessed son, singer-songwriter Anthony Evans, to speak on how they got through a rough season of loss and writing a new book, Divine Disruption: Holding on to Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart, that speaks to overcoming that grief.

The Evans family members each have their own stories of coping with death, and they truly gave the Get Up! church a lesson in strength from all three perspectives. Divine Disruption gives a chapter-for-chapter breakdown of how to remain loyal to God’s word while getting through the hard times, and it dives into many examples that all point back to believing that He is in charge and is leading you into a place of strength unlike you’ve even felt before.

We spoke with them for a bit longer than usual, but every minute in our conversation with Dr. Tony Evans, Priscilla Shirer and Anthony Evans is extremely worth paying attention to for anyone getting through a rough patch in their lives. Listen below:

 

Get Up! Exclusive: Dr. Tony Evans And Family Talk Loss & "Divine Disruption"  was originally published on getuperica.com

