Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia

Wendy Williams has been battling her health for a while now and things don’t seem to be going that much better, in fact they seem to be getting worse.

On November 3rd, pictures circulated of Wendy Williams being spotted in a wheelchair as she was being wheeled from her home in Manhattan into a black SUV.

Now however, the famous daytime talk show host, allegedly can no longer walk. As reported by, news personality “toinethedon, Wendy lost all blood circulation in her legs and feet and is now suffering from early signs of dementia.

As we know the show will not be returning this year nor next in 2022. The show is projected to be canceled as noted by different media outlets.

Some wonder if her deteriorated health conditions are a result of her contracting COIVD, years of drug abuse or both.

Nothing has yet been confirmed, but nonetheless, we are still praying for Wendy’s recovery.

