Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Netflix Announces “Fansgiving” Sweepstakes Including Exclusive Trips, VIP Experiences & More For Its Super Fans

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix Logo

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix announced its “Fansgiving” today, Nov. 23, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is the streaming company’s week-long campaign and sweepstakes to thank and give back to the fans who continuously support the platform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Netflix is giving fans a chance to win VIP experiences, a lifetime Netflix membership, and authentic and limited-edition reproductions of exclusive props from some of the platform’s most beloved original series via an exclusive ‘Prop Drop’ sweepstakes.

In addition, various Netflix social handles will celebrate Fansgiving by spotlighting fans who have expressed their love for specific shows in standout ways. One of Netflix’s handles, @NetflixFamily, will create an Ada Twist inspired bedroom for its biggest fan, Ryann. Another effort will be put on by @ConTodoNetflix, where everyone’s favorite abuelita from On My Block, Peggy Blow, will take over Con Todo’s TikTok for a day, dieting fan favorite videos.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Netflix is giving its super fans a chance to win 48 of both authentic and limited-edition reproductions of show props from Netflix’s most famed original shows like Stranger Things, Sex Education, The Witcher, Squid Game and Bridgerton.

The streaming service will also include VIP experiences within the Fansgiving sweepstakes. There will be four chances to win exclusive, all-expenses paid VIP experiences to the following:  Emily in Paris experience VIP trip for 2 to the Season 2 premiere in Paris, France on December 15, Bridgerton trip for 2 to  “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” in Los Angeles, CA in March 2022, Stranger Things VIP trip for 2 to the official “Stranger Things Experience” in San Francisco, CA around May 2022 – July 2022.

The sweepstakes opened today, Nov. 23 at 8am PT and closes Friday, Nov. 26 at 11:59pm PT. Fans can enter Netflix’s Fansgiving sweepstakes here. Please see and follow contest terms and conditions on the website.

Netflix Announces “Fansgiving” Sweepstakes Including Exclusive Trips, VIP Experiences & More For Its Super Fans  was originally published on globalgrind.com

netflix

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close