National
HomeNational

Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Before he could even truly get his start as a professional player in the NFL, former University of Central Florida star running back Otis Anderson Jr. has been tragically killed at the hands of his own father after an argument sparked by a dog bite.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As reported by TMZ, Otis Anderson Sr. had an aggressive reaction to getting bit by the dog of Otis Anderson Jr.’s girlfriend. The late athlete’s mom, Denise Anderson, told authorities that Otis Sr. got so angry after realizing the extent of his bloody bite mark that it caused a verbal altercation between him and Otis Jr. After managing to separate the two, an argument then sparked between Mrs. Anderson and Otis Sr.

Read below for a breakdown of what happened next, via TMZ:

“Denise claimed the two were eventually separated when she told Otis Jr. to go upstairs … but cops say she then got into an argument with Otis Sr., one in which Otis Sr. flipped over a recliner, causing Otis Jr. to come back downstairs to check on his mom.

When Otis Jr. made it back downstairs, cops say Denise told them the father and son ‘got into another verbal altercation and it appeared like they were going to fight.’

It’s unclear exactly what happened next — the report was heavily redacted by police — but in the docs, cops note when they arrived on the scene, they found Otis Jr. suffering from ‘at least one gunshot wound to the chest.’”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Mrs. Anderson  suffered multiple graze wounds according to the police docs, which led to Otis Sr. being charged with attempted murder on top of the murder of Otis Jr. when he was eventually arrested. Records show he’s currently still in police custody.

Although he was cut this past September following a stint with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old Jacksonville native still gained respect amongst his peers and his former family at UCF.

We’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers, and may Otis Anderson Jr. now be able to rest in peace.

Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Florida

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close