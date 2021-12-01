Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reunites With Raven-Symoné In Season 5 Of ‘Raven’s Home’

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Raven Symone & Adrienne Bailon 2004

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

The Cheetah Girls’ Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon Houghton will be reuniting in 2022. Symoné and Houghton will appear on the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home, for its Season 5 return.

Fans remember the pair’s friendship as Galleria and Chanel in the Disney Channel’s first-ever musical, The Cheetah Girls franchise. The two had a different relationship when Houghton appeared on That’s So Raven as the popular girl bully Alana throughout the Cheetah Girls era.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Well, Raven is headed back home to San Francisco in Season 5 of the spinoff, and she will be met with her former bully Alana, serving as the principal of the girls’ alma mater, Bayside High.

“We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years,” Houghton told TVLine. “We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”

Houghton expressed her desire to reprise the role on the set of The Real. She tells her co-hosts that she “would absolutely come back.”

The actress’ manifestations have landed her back on the Disney Channel set.

“How genius of the writers of this show to create that dynamic where the school bully becomes the principal,” Houghton said in the interview.

Symoné and Houghton publicly reunited last year during the Los Angeles Women’s March. Though these two seem to have kept in touch over the years, a full Cheetah Girls reunion seems far less likely.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Symoné and former co-star Kiely Williams appeared to overcome their past drama during an Instagram Live last year, but Williams isn’t receptive to patching things up with Houghton. Symoné believes it can happen. “If only to be on one carpet together once,” she said. “If only to say that. That’ll be fun for us, not just everybody else.”

Houghton initially disregarded any thought of a Cheetah Girls reboot, but she did tell TVLine she’s “so excited about this new generation experiencing the Cheetah Girls on TikTok and Disney+.”

Houghton said she doesn’t want to ruin “the memory of something so great,” but would “always be down” if the situation was right. “Maybe Bubbles and Chuchie are grown with kids of their own and they start the next generation of Cheetah Girls.”

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reunites With Raven-Symoné In Season 5 Of ‘Raven’s Home’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

adrienne bailon , raven-symoné

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close