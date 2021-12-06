National
HomeNational

Pioneering Black Women From St. Louis To Be Honored By The Griot Museum Of Black History

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It goes without saying that Black women can be considered the creators of what we call Black history, from literally birthing our African American icons to getting things done with their own bare hands.

A portion of that work can easily be accredited to some of the many pioneering women that hail from St. Louis, Missouri — Maya Angelou, Josephine Baker, Fontella Bass, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee are just a few that come to mind — and they’ll soon be honored as a collective for making contributions to the culture by way of The Griot Museum Of Black History’s latest initiative.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Billed as the “Black HerStory Initiative,” The Griot Museum will use grant money received as part of The Monument Lab Re:Generation team to create awareness with help from local artists and activists on how much Black women have helped build the area. The Griot split a total of $1 million with 10 other organizations, each getting $100,000 to spend, with a goal to bring forth a new generation of monuments for female pioneers.

Lead by museum founder Lois D. Conley, the Black HerStory Initiative will also see collaborative efforts from Eric Ellingsen, Precious Musa, De Nichols, Andrew Olden, Darian Wigfall, Tracy Williams, and Alana Marie Woodson.

Based off a brief summary of the project on Monument Lab, their initiative states, “Black Herstory Initiative, a community-driven process in partnership with the Griot Museum, seeks to honor living Black women whose contributions span political, social, and cultural spheres through the collection of oral histories and the installation of ‘memory walks’ across numerous neighborhoods of the city.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The $100K will be spent towards erecting monuments in honor of St. Louis natives Pearlie Evans and Mary Meachum. Evans served as a prominent Civil Rights activist and top aide to Missouri’s inaugural African-American congressman, Bill Clay, and Meachum was an abolitionist in the 1800s that not only helped free slaves through the legendary Underground Railroad but also used her affluence to help buy the freedom of 20 enslaved people with help from husband, John Berry Meachum.

May the future continue to be female!

Pioneering Black Women From St. Louis To Be Honored By The Griot Museum Of Black History  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Louis

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close