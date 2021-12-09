Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Simone Biles Is Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete Of The Year

Congratulations to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Congratulations to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete of the Year. This well-deserved honor not only speaks to her accomplishments, tenacity, and bravery as an athlete but also as a Black woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Simone is an extraordinary athlete to say the least. With a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, the American Gymnast knows a thing or two about her craft. Although Simone is what some would call a beast in her sport, it’s her convictions that make her stand out amongst her fellow competitors. During the Toyko Olympics, Simone took a stand for her mental health. Even though she was training for that moment for five years and the world was on the edge of their seats waiting for her to perform, she opted to put herself first and not compete. And if that isn’t a remarkable act that deserves an honor such as Athlete of the Year, we’re not sure what does.

“I do believe everything happens for a reason, and there was a purpose,” Biles tells TIME. “Not only did I get to use my voice, but it was validated as well.”

By taking the major stand she took, Simone encouraged a myriad of women (and men) to put themselves first despite what’s expected of them. On the heels of Simone’s courageous stand, more Internet memes that promoted mental health priority were created, mental health forums were planned, and more conversations shifted toward protecting one’s peace.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

We are glad Simone is receiving this honor for what she has done and for what she didn’t do.  Congrats again Simone!

To read the entire article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

Simone Biles Is Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete Of The Year  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Simone Biles

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close