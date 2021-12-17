Just because we haven’t heard any new music from Chance The Rapper or seen him pop up on anyone’s stage, doesn’t mean he isn’t getting to it. The Ice Cream company, Ben & Jerry’s just announced that coming in 2022, he will be getting his own flavor of ice cream. Chance’s flavor will be ‘Mint Chocolate Chance’-a dairy and a non-dairy option. Some of the sales from the ice cream with go towards Chance The Rapper’s non-profit, Social Works.
You’ll be able to get your hands on the ice cream for only $4.99 and $5.49 (non-dairy).
Twitter Reacts To Chance The Rapper Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”
Twitter treating Chance The Rapper like Yamcha.— Ahmed/Are You A Sicko🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 16, 2020
The entire world when Chance finally gave them an opportunity to trash his album right in front of him pic.twitter.com/8FTw59oZJ5— FaZe SAUCE🦧 (@soggy_napkins) October 15, 2020
i still like chance the rapper but that man is out here just ASKING to be ratiod— CDTVthaGoober (@CDTVProductions) October 16, 2020
What the fuck happened to Chance the Rapper? Mans a Karen— SilkShawnic (@YourMusicWhore) October 16, 2020
Chance the rapper slander? pic.twitter.com/SMFpPxYqZg— kyle (@knicks_tape99) October 16, 2020
Me listening to lil peep n chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/LBRjIPgmnB— ali (@aligotsauce) October 16, 2020
Believe in yourself the way @chancetherapper believes this album is good https://t.co/okFqZLcevU— Enrique Ruiz (@a1restorationss) October 16, 2020
the cover art https://t.co/J2EES6Loc8— BM (@blaccmass) October 16, 2020
Chance The Rapper gave us Acid Rap. That should afford him at least 5 bad tapes without slander. He's earned the right to be trash if only for a lil bit— Southside Vic (@VictorPopeJr) October 16, 2020
Chance The Rapper Gets His Own Ice Cream was originally published on 92q.com